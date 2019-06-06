|
|
BUTLER June. On 19th May 2019 at The Great Western Hospital, Swindon, aged 83 years. Widow of the late John, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral service to be held at St. Mary's Parish Church, Great Bedwyn, on Tuesday 11th June at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to support British Heart Foundation and Dementia UK may be sent c/o: Alexandra Winchcombe Thomas Free & Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors. 01672 512110
Published in Newbury Today on June 6, 2019