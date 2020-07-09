|
Heath June Hilda. Passed away peacefully on Monday 29th June aged 89 years. Much loved mum to Andrew and his partner Tina. Dear sister to Susan and Tony. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on 15th July at 2.00 pm but sadly with restricted numbers attending. Family flowers only but donations in June's memory to Thames Valley Air Ambulance may be sent care of Turner Brothers Undertakers, Newbury.
Published in Newbury Today on July 9, 2020