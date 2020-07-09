Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Heath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Hilda Heath

Add a Memory
June Hilda Heath Obituary
Heath June Hilda. Passed away peacefully on Monday 29th June aged 89 years. Much loved mum to Andrew and his partner Tina. Dear sister to Susan and Tony. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on 15th July at 2.00 pm but sadly with restricted numbers attending. Family flowers only but donations in June's memory to Thames Valley Air Ambulance may be sent care of Turner Brothers Undertakers, Newbury.
Published in Newbury Today on July 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -