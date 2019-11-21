|
JONES June Elizabeth passed away on 11th November 2019 aged 83 years. She was a long time resident of Newbury and will be sadly missed by all her friends and Family. Her funeral service will be held at St. Nicolas Church Newbury on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 3.30pm. All who knew her are welcome to attend. Family flowers only please. Charitable donations in June's memory if desired may be made to Battersea Dogs Home or the Multiple Sclerosis Society UK c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 21, 2019