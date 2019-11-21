Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
15:30
St. Nicolas Church
Newbury
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June JONES

Add a Memory
June JONES Obituary
JONES June Elizabeth passed away on 11th November 2019 aged 83 years. She was a long time resident of Newbury and will be sadly missed by all her friends and Family. Her funeral service will be held at St. Nicolas Church Newbury on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 3.30pm. All who knew her are welcome to attend. Family flowers only please. Charitable donations in June's memory if desired may be made to Battersea Dogs Home or the Multiple Sclerosis Society UK c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -