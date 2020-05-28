|
PALMER June died at home on 18th May after a short illness. Beloved wife of Mick Palmer, mum to Mark, Sue and Nick and nana to Lucie, Charlotte and Beth. Words cannot convey how much she is and will be missed. There will be a family funeral at Stockcross Church on Friday 5th June and we will celebrate her life with friends and colleagues with a memorial service later in the year. June adored her flowers and are welcomed c/o RC Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on May 28, 2020