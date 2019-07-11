Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
13:30
West Berkshire Crematorium
Katherine CLINTON Obituary
CLINTON. Katherine. On 27th June 2019, Kathy/Kath peacefully passed away in the West Berkshire Community Hospital, aged 77 years. Much loved wife of Tommy, mother of Judi and Ian, grandma to Abigail and mother-in-law to Nick, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 12th July at 1:30pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Parkinson's UK and the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Newbury Today on July 11, 2019
