Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:45
West Berkshire Crematorium
Kathleen Frances MILDENHALL

Kathleen Frances MILDENHALL Obituary
MILDENHALL. Kathleen Frances sadly passed away on 22nd June 2019, aged 91 years. A loving mother to Pat, Peter, Jimmy, Pam and Philip and cherished grandmother and great grandmother she will be greatly missed by all. Funeral to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 12th July 2019 at 12:45pm. All are welcome to attend. Family flowers only. Donations in Kathleen's memory can be made to Dementia UK c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on July 4, 2019
