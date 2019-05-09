|
BUNYAN. Kenneth John. Ken passed away peacefully away on 27th April at The Duchess of Kent Hospice, aged 69 years. Beloved husband to Janice, devoted dad to Paul and Louise, amazing grandad to Lauren and Will. The Funeral service shall be take place on Monday 20th May at West Berkshire Crematorium at 3pm. The family have requested that you wear something colourful please. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to The Duchess of Kent Hospice c/o Turner Brothers, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury RG14 6DB Telephone enquiries 0163541615
Published in Newbury Today on May 9, 2019