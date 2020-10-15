Home

Kenneth COMPTON

Kenneth COMPTON Obituary
COMPTON Kenneth, aged 76, passed away on 6th October 2020 after a long and couragous battle with cancer. Devoted Husband to Gill, Dad to Sam and Joanna, Grandad to Stephen, Holly, Melissa and Daniel and big Brother to David, words cannot explain how much he will be missed. Private Service due to current restrictions. Family flowers only. Donations in Ken's memory to be made to the Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice. Enquiries to Thatcham Funeralcare 01635 868444.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 15, 2020
