Richardson On Tuesday 11th August Kenneth Edward passed away peacefully in hospital aged 92 years. Beloved Husband of Vera, dearly loved Father of Ken and Jacquie and Father-in-Law to Leighann, a much loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 8th September at 11:00am at Thatcham Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in his memory to our chosen charity, c/o; Turner Brothers, 15-17 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 20, 2020
