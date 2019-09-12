|
GRANT Kenneth (Ken) passed away suddenly on holiday in Cyprus on 22nd August 2019 aged 77 years. Ken will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Stella, loving daughters Anita, Sandra and Julie, 8 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Family and many friends. The funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church Thatcham followed by committal at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 16th September at 11.30am. Flowers are welcome, donations if desired in memory of Ken to Royal Berks Charity may be made via www.abwalker.co.uk. All enquiries to A B Walker Thatcham office Tel: 01635 873672
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 12, 2019