PULLINGER, Kenneth passed away peacefully on 18th May 2020 at Argyles Nursing Home, aged 91 years. Much loved father of Mary, Graham and Malcolm; father-in-law to Peter, Janet and Toni; grandfather to Jonathon, Emma and Christopher. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 8th June at 12noon. Numbers are restricted so please telephone 07730 972403 if you would like to attend. Family flowers only but donations if desired to the 'Growing4All' horticultural project at West Berkshire Mencap may be made via Kennet's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on June 4, 2020