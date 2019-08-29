Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
13:00
All Saints' Parish Church
Milford on Sea
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lance PARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lance PARKER

Add a Memory
Lance PARKER Obituary
PARKER Lance Michael Charles. Passed away peacefully on 14th August 2019 at his home in Milford on Sea, having moved from Chieveley in 2013. Husband, Father, "Grandad Seaside" and Brother. Funeral to take place at All Saints' Parish Church, Milford on Sea on Thursday 29th August at 1.00pm. Everyone welcome. Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations to Oakhaven Hospice Trust and New Forest Basics Bank (Food Bank) may be made online at virginmoneygiving.com/SomeoneSpecial/LanceParker or Cheques, payable to either charity, may be sent c/o F.W. House & Sons, 33-34 St. Thomas' Street, Lymington, Hampshire SO41 9NE.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.