HANNAH on 26th January Lee was unexpectedly and tragically taken from us aged 36 years. A devoted husband to Claire, wonderful daddy to Tillie and Thomas and a dearly loved son of Janet and Tom. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to be held at St Thomas' Church, Woolton Hill on Thursday 20th February at 12 noon. Family flowers only please but donations in his memory if desired to Daisy's Dream c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 6, 2020