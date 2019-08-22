|
BROOKES Len. On Wednesday 7th August 2019 passed away peacefully at Basingstoke Hospital after a short illness, age 95 years. Widower of the late Jane, and much loved father to Loretta, Ken, Lena, Mary and the late Pat. Adored grandad, great grandad and great, great grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to be held on Monday 2nd September at the West Berkshire Crematorium at 11.15am. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be made to NDCCT Rainbow Rooms. c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA. Tel (01635) 522210
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 22, 2019