Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
11:00
West Berkshire Crematorium
ATKINS Leonard. On 23rd May 2020 "Len" peacefully passed away at home after a long illness bravely borne. Beloved husband of the late Fuzzy, much loved father of Jacqui and Jerry, devoted grandad to Emily, Georgia and Jake; much loved eldest brother of Brian, Peter and Richard, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 11th June at 11am. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, for Dorothy House Hospice & CLIC Sargent may be made via Len's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on June 4, 2020
