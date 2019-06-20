Home

MITCHELL Leonard Graham. On 13th June 2019, Len peacefully passed away in the Royal Berkshire Hospital, aged 95 years. Much loved and sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd July at 3:00pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation and the National Autistic Society may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on June 20, 2019
