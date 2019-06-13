|
|
JONES Leslie Thomas 'Les' sadly passed away at the Cheltenham General Hospital on the 2nd June 2019, aged 80 years, after a very short illness. He was a devoted and loving husband to Deanne, dearly loved father to Cathy and Chris. He will be forever missed by his grandchildren and all his family and friends who loved him. A celebration for his life will be held at The Vale Crematorium, Pershore, WR10 2QR on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 4pm. Family flowers only, donations in Les' memory can be made to Cancer Research Uk and The British Heart Foundation. Enquiries to the Co-Op Funeral Care 01386 446188
Published in Newbury Today on June 13, 2019