Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
16:00
The Vale Crematorium
Pershore
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie JONES

Obituary Condolences

Leslie JONES Obituary
JONES Leslie Thomas 'Les' sadly passed away at the Cheltenham General Hospital on the 2nd June 2019, aged 80 years, after a very short illness. He was a devoted and loving husband to Deanne, dearly loved father to Cathy and Chris. He will be forever missed by his grandchildren and all his family and friends who loved him. A celebration for his life will be held at The Vale Crematorium, Pershore, WR10 2QR on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 4pm. Family flowers only, donations in Les' memory can be made to Cancer Research Uk and The British Heart Foundation. Enquiries to the Co-Op Funeral Care 01386 446188
Published in Newbury Today on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.