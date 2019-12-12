|
SYMON Prof Lindsay. Beloved husband of the late Pauline Symon. Died peacefully at home on 2nd December 2019, aged 90 years, with his family at his side. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral at St Michael & All Angels Church, Shalbourne on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 2pm following private family cremation. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired to Ladies Samaritans Queens Square c/o Dianne Mackinder Funeral Service, Wagon Yard, London Road, Marlborough, SN8 1LH. Tel. (01672) 512444
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 12, 2019