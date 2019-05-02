|
PHILLIPS Lucy died Sunday 28 April aged 43. So much loved: wife to Paul, mother to Rudi and Stella, daughter to Keith and Lynne and sister to Neil. Diagnosed with lung cancer just four short weeks ago and died in Kings College Hospital following complications related to her condition. Her love of learning developed at Stockcross Primary School, The Abbey, St Barts and Glasgow University. Her love of life, sense of fun, kindness and creativity will be missed by all. Funeral will be at West Norwood Crematorium, date to be arranged. If you would like to donate in Lucy's memory please send to Frank Stansil Ward, Critical Care Unit, King's College Hospital, Denmark Hill, London, SE5 9RS.
Published in Newbury Today on May 2, 2019