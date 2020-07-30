|
OAKTON, Lynn Janine sadly passed away at home on the 21st July aged 67 years after a battle with cancer. Much loved and sadly missed by her husband, daughter and family and all her many friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium. No flowers please, but donations in her memory, if desired, to Cancer Research UK c/o R C Smallbone, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE. Tele: 01635 40536 who may be contacted with regards to funeral arrangements and Webcast access.
Published in Newbury Today on July 30, 2020