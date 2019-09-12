|
HUDSON Madeleine Joyce passed away with her three daughters by her side on the Adelaide Ward on 20th August. Words cannot express how lucky we are to have you as our Mum. You made every special occasion magical and we will treasure all our shared memories and traditions and carry them with us forever. You were an amazing mum, caring sister, beloved daughter and a wonderful friend to so many, and we all already miss you so much. Memorial service to be held as St Nicolas Church, Newbury on Thursday 19th September at 12pm. Everyone is welcome to attend, as Mum loved a party. Donations can be made in her name to any ovarian cancer charity.
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 12, 2019