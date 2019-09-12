|
EVANS (Nee Saunders) Mair Ellis passed peacefully on 7th September 2019 aged 87. Devoted and loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 18th September at 12.45pm. Family flowers only; kind donations in Mair's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Society c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 12, 2019