COX. Malcolm passed away peacefully in his sleep after a very short illness on 3rd March 2019. A devoted husband to Valerie and a loving father to Ricky, Marina and Michelle, he will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him. His funeral will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on 20th March 2019 at 3:45pm. All are welcome to attend and donations in Malcolm's memory if desired may be made out to Leukaemia UK c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019
