Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm GREENHILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm GREENHILL

Add a Memory
Malcolm GREENHILL Obituary
GREENHILL Malcolm (3rd Baron Greenhill of Townhead) Aged 95. Passed peacefully away on 13th January 2020 at Enbridge House Care Home, Newbury. Last surviving child of the late Ernest and Ida Greenhill of Glasgow, and dear uncle of Catherine Youngren, Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada and the late Sheila Davidson of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Malcolm's Funeral will take place at 12 noon on Thursday 20th February at West Berkshire Crematorium, Bath Road, Thatcham RG19 4LD. No flowers but donations to the Samaritans if desired. Enquiries to Camp Hopson Funeral Directors. Phone (01635)522210
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Malcolm's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -