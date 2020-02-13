|
GREENHILL Malcolm (3rd Baron Greenhill of Townhead) Aged 95. Passed peacefully away on 13th January 2020 at Enbridge House Care Home, Newbury. Last surviving child of the late Ernest and Ida Greenhill of Glasgow, and dear uncle of Catherine Youngren, Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada and the late Sheila Davidson of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Malcolm's Funeral will take place at 12 noon on Thursday 20th February at West Berkshire Crematorium, Bath Road, Thatcham RG19 4LD. No flowers but donations to the Samaritans if desired. Enquiries to Camp Hopson Funeral Directors. Phone (01635)522210
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 13, 2020