Swaffer Marc Anthony John Sadly passed away on 5th October 2019 aged 61 years. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will always be in our hearts. Funeral service to be held on Thursday 24th October 2019 at St Catherine's Church, Bearwood Road, Sindlesham at 12.30pm. Donations, if desired for the Cardiac Care Unit at Royal Berkshire Hospital via Miles and Daughters, Isabella House, 498 Reading road, Winnersh, RG41 5EX Tel: 0118 979 3004. www.milesfunerals.com
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 17, 2019