Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret BUTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann BUTLER

Add a Memory
Margaret Ann BUTLER Obituary
BUTLER Margaret Ann peacefully passed away on 7th October 2020 aged 89 years. Much loved mum to Paul and Susan, mother-in-law to Debbie and Chris and wonderful grandmother to Jennifer, Sarah, David and Nicola. Margaret will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. If desired donations in her memory can be made to Dingley's Promise at www.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/ any queries, please contact Howe and Son Funeral Directors Tel: 01635 298303.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -