BUTLER Margaret Ann peacefully passed away on 7th October 2020 aged 89 years. Much loved mum to Paul and Susan, mother-in-law to Debbie and Chris and wonderful grandmother to Jennifer, Sarah, David and Nicola. Margaret will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. If desired donations in her memory can be made to Dingley's Promise at www.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/ any queries, please contact Howe and Son Funeral Directors Tel: 01635 298303.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 15, 2020