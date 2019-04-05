Home

Burr. Margaret Yvonne. On Saturday 9th March passed away peacefully at Broadmead Rest Home, aged 85. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Doris and Janet and their families and by all who knew her. The Funeral service will take place at 2.30pm at St Nicholas Church, Newbury on Thursday 4th April, followed by committal at 3.45pm at West Berkshire Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations to be shared between RNLI and RSPCA c/o of Camp Hopson 90 West St Newbury RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019
