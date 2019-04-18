Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:15
West Berkshire Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret CLARK

Obituary Condolences

Margaret CLARK Obituary
CLARK. on Wednesday 10th April, Margaret passed peacefully away in her sleep. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Loving mum to Janet, Julie and Dave. Devoted nan and great nan. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 23rd April at 11.15am. No flowers please but donations in her memory if desired to Thames Valley Air Ambulance c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.