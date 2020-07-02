|
CORSBIE Margaret passed away peacefully at the West Berkshire Community Hospital Rainbow Rooms, on 19th June 2020 after a brave battle. Loving wife to Ian, and Mother to Craig, Jude and Ryan. A much loved sister, auntie and cousin to her large, extended family. Will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Private funeral service on 7th July at the West Berkshire Crematorium. No flowers please, but donations welcome to Newbury Cancer Care, Cancer Research UK or Macmillan Cancer Support via Margaret's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on July 2, 2020