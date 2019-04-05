Home

Dickson. Margaret/Peggy passed away peacefully at home on 21st February 2019, aged 92. Much loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Well known and loved character during her working life in Newbury, and during her late retirement in Exmouth Devon. Funeral service to be held at St John in the Wilderness Church, Exmouth on Friday 22nd March at 12:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Hospiscare and Alzheimer's Society may be given at the service.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019
