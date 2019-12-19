Home

Margaret HORNBY Obituary
HORNBY, Margaret, of Kintbury, passed away on 11th December 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved mother to Nick and Gill, adored and adoring grandmother to Holly, Charlie, Danny, Matilda, Sam, Lowell and Jesse. Funeral at 2pm on Monday 23rd December, at St Mary's Church, Kintbury. All welcome. Family flowers only. Donations to the Friends of St Mary's may be made online via Margaret's Tribute page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 19, 2019
