Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
13:00
West Berkshire Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Mags) Mitchell

Add a Memory
Margaret (Mags) Mitchell Obituary
MITCHELL Margaret (Mags) sadly passed away at Basingstoke Hospital on 2nd March 2020 aged 79 years. Loving mother to Lisa and the late Paula and devoted grand mother to Michael, David, Jennifer, George and Kate she will be greatly missed. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 3rd April at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Charitable donations in Margaret's memory can be made to Dogs Trust Newbury or Fair Close Day Centre c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -