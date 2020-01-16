Home

TAYLOR Margaret died quickly and quietly at home in Eddie's arms on 7th January 2020 aged 81 years. Reunited with Karen, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 10.00am. No flowers. Please wear something colourful and casual in Margaret's memory. Charitable donations if desired may be made to the Rosemary Appeal c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 16, 2020
