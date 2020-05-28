Home

Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
15:00
West Berkshire Crematorium
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margo SWAIN

Margo SWAIN Obituary
SWAIN Margo. Peacefully passed away on 19th May 2020 at the Birchwood Care Home after a long illness. She was a loving wife to Malc, mum to Kim, nan to Stacy, Abbi and Jorda, great nan to Lux and Archie, she will be sadly missed by all her brothers and sisters. Private service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd June at 3:00pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired for Dementia UK may be made via Margo's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on May 28, 2020
