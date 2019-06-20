|
GALE on 13th June 2019 Marianne Charlotte passed away peacefully in Great Western Hospital, Swindon aged 79 years. A cherished mother, grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at St. Mary's Church, Ripley, Surrey. GU23 6AE on Friday 28th June 2019 at 11.00am. Followed by burial in the churchyard. No flowers please. Enquiries regarding donations to R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, Berks. RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on June 20, 2019