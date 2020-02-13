Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marie MAWSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie MAWSON

Add a Memory
Marie MAWSON Obituary
MAWSON, Marie, Passed away peacefully at Bayford House Care home on 28th January. Loving wife, wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and generous friend to so many. Will be missed by everyone who knew her. Funeral Service to take place at St Nick's Church Newbury, Thursday 5th March 12.30pm. With over 26 years working for the charity, Marie wished donations to be made in her memory, payable to Save The Children and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -