MAWSON, Marie, Passed away peacefully at Bayford House Care home on 28th January. Loving wife, wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and generous friend to so many. Will be missed by everyone who knew her. Funeral Service to take place at St Nick's Church Newbury, Thursday 5th March 12.30pm. With over 26 years working for the charity, Marie wished donations to be made in her memory, payable to Save The Children and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 13, 2020