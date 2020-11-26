|
BENSON Marilyn Rose passed away at Great Western Hospital on Friday 6th November 2020, aged 87 years. Marilyn will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. A private family gathering at Kingsdown Crematorium will be held, followed by a Thanksgiving Service at Highworth Methodist Church on Tues 1st December, subject to current restrictions - please contact Hillier Funeral Service if you wish to attend. At Marilyn's request, please wear something pink rather than mourning clothes. Donations appreciated for Guide Dogs and The Ambulance Staff Charity c/o Hillier Funeral Service, 7 Lechlade Road, Highworth, Swindon SN6 7HF or onlinewww.hillierfuneralservice.co.uk/obituaries/marilyn-rose-benson/ Enquiries; tel 01793 764337
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 26, 2020