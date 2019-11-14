Home

Chandler (Nee Castle) Marjorie Irene. Widow of Albert Arthur (Ginger) died suddenly on the 1st November 2018 at the Donnington Nursing Home. Will be sadly missed by sons Anthony and Michael, Daughter-in-laws Belinda and Emily, Grandchildren Kate and Josh and their partners Joe and Chloe. Funeral service to take place at St Michaels and All Angels Church, Lambourn on Wednesday 20th November 2019 at 2pm. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Dementia UK c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 14, 2019
