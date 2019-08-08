Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:30
St Mary's Church
Thatcham
Mark CUMMINS

Mark CUMMINS Obituary
CUMMINS Mark. Passed away suddenly at home in Cheshire on 29th July 2019, aged 50 years. He was a loving, wonderful husband to Jackie, a loving son to Sylvia and John and an adorable brother to Tracey and brother-in-law to Steve. He will leave a big hole in all our hearts. Funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church Thatcham on Thursday 15th August at 10:30am followed by burial at London Road Cemetery Thatcham. Please wear something bright rather than Black please. Family flowers only but donations if desired for the Dogs Trust may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA T: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 8, 2019
