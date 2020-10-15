Home

Mark Gregson COGSWELL

Mark Gregson COGSWELL Obituary
COGSWELL Mark Gregson passed away peacefully at home on 30th September aged 87 after a short battle with cancer, beloved Husband of Jackie, loving Dad to Sallyanne and Christine, Father-in-law to Ian and Mark and doting Grandpops to Freddie and Finlay. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 3rd November 12.30pm at St. Georges Church, Wash Common but due to the current restrictions this will be by invite only. Family flowers only but donations if desired in Marks memory to Sue Ryder ? Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, Newbury.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 15, 2020
