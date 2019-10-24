Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:15
West Berkshire Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Martyn Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martyn Owen Alexander

Add a Memory
Martyn Owen Alexander Obituary
ALEXANDER on 16th October, Martyn Owen Alexander passed peacefully away aged 90 years. Husband of the late Marjorie, uncle of Tessa, Sally, Claire, Joanna, Lizzie, Mary, Charles and the late Robert, sister in law of Ruth. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Saturday 2nd November at 11.15 a.m. Family flowers only, but donations in his memory if desired to Canine Defence League c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.