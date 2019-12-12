|
|
CRAIG Mary. Passed away, peacefully, at home on 3rd December 2019 at the grand age of 91. Author, writer, broadcaster, journalist and teacher. Beloved wife of the late Frank Craig, much loved mother of Anthony, Paul, Mark and Nick, mother-in-law of Trish, and grandmother of Tim, Danielle, Rebecca and Oliver. Funeral Mass will take place at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Wash Common, on Friday 3rd January 2020 at 11 am, followed by private interment. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations for Mencap may be made online via Mary's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 12, 2019