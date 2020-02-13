|
SKYRME Mary Frances nee Rumming. Passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on 8th February 2020, aged 79 years. Loving wife of 61 years to Terry, much loved Mum, Nan, Great Nan, and Great Great Nan. Reunited with her sons Roy and John. Forever in our thoughts, always in our hearts, never will be forgotten. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium Thatcham on Friday 21st February at 11am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to British Heart Foundation may be made online via Mary's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 13, 2020