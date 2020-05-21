|
|
Hampton Mary passed away peacefully on 16th May at West Berkshire Community Hospital aged 86 years. Loving wife to the late Ben, mother to Bev and the late Tim, grandma to Sam, Martin and Noah, great-grandma to Toby, and sister to Paul. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Private funeral due to restrictions but donations can be made in her memory to West Berkshire Community Hospital League of Friends or Thames Valley Air Ambulance c/o R. C. Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on May 21, 2020