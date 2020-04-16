Home

Mary Joy "Sally" BROWN

Mary Joy "Sally" BROWN Obituary
BROWN Mary Joy "Sally" Nee Dines. Passed away peacefully at home in Great Bedwyn on 10th April 2020 aged 91 years. Sally will be sadly missed by all her family, her many friends and the people she delivered bread to in the local district, she enjoyed serving in the bakery, especially the children with their sweets. A family cremation will be held on Monday 27th April at 11.30am. Donations would be appreciated to benefit Old School Surgery c/o Claridge Funeral Service, Parade Mews, The Parade, Marlborough. SN8 1NE. Telephone 01672 511836.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 16, 2020
