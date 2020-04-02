|
|
LLOYD Mary Joyce. (Joyce) née Elliott. Formerly of East Ilsley and Compton. Sadly passed away peacefully in Gloucester Royal Hospital on 22nd March 2020 aged 93. Wife of Douglas, mother of Denis and Kathleen. Sadly missed by family and friends. Private family cremation service on 1st April 2020. Family flowers only. Thanksgiving service at a later date to be arranged. All enquiries to John Hall, Funeral Directors, Gloucester. Donations if desired to Pied Piper Appeal
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 2, 2020