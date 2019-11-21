Home

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
14:15
Kingsdown Crematorium
Swindon
ROLFE On 3rd November Mary passed away peacefully at Great Western Hospital, aged 81. Dearly loved wife of the late Basil Rolfe, a devoted mum to Debbie, Lori, Shaun, nanny and granny. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at Kingsdown Crematorium, Swindon on Friday 29th November at 2.15 p.m. Black not required, family flowers only. Donations in her memory to Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK, c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 21, 2019
