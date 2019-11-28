|
|
WILD on 14th November Mary died suddenly at home aged 78 years. Much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at St Joseph's Church, Newbury on Thursday 5th December at 10.00 a.m. Family flowers only please but donations in her memory, if desired to British Heart Foundation c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 28, 2019