HALE Matthew 'Matt' passed away peacefully on Monday 2nd September 2019 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, aged 35 years after a short illness. A loving son, brother and uncle who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Douai Abbey, Upper Woolhampton, RG7 5TQ on Tuesday 17th September at 1:30pm. At the family's request no black but bright colours, bow ties for gentlemen. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Ash Brook Independent Funeral Directors, Mulfords Hill, Tadley, RG26 3JE. Telephone: 0118 982 1111
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 12, 2019
