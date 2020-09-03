Home

THWAITE Maureen passed away unexpectedly on 23rd August 2020, aged 74 years. Much loved wife of the late David, Mother and Nanan who will be sadly missed by all the family. Private funeral service at All Saints Church Brightwalton on Thursday 17th September followed by cremation at South Oxfordshire Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Newbury Cancer Care may be made online via Maureen's Tribute Page at wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 3, 2020
